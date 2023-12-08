Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 498,177 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,817 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 498,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Performance Food Group worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

