Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,416 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of State Street worth $91,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $73.18 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

