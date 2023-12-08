NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NXG stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $300,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $313,112.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

