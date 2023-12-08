ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

