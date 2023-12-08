Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $71.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

