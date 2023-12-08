Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Oculis Stock Up 0.3 %

OCS stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Oculis has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

