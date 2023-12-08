Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $133.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.