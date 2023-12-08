Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 1,444.59% and a negative net margin of 261.48%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ontrak Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 502,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

