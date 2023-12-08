Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTRK stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 1,444.59% and a negative net margin of 261.48%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter.
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
