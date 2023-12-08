OPENLANE’s (KAR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 899,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

