OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock worth $812,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

