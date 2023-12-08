Oppenheimer Increases Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target to $43.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $709.57 million, a P/E ratio of 125.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 891,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 137,114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Viad by 589.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

