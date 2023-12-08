O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $953.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $945.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.