Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
