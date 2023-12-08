Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,140.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 173,383 shares of company stock worth $195,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

