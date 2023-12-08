Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s current price.
Oxford Metrics Price Performance
OMG stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,337.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Metrics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.