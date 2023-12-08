Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s current price.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

OMG stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,337.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

