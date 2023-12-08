Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,664 shares of company stock worth $19,010,769 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

