Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.69. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 23,877,543 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,664 shares of company stock worth $19,010,769 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

