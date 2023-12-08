Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,346 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after buying an additional 228,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

VIAV stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.