Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $15.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

