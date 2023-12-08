Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSI. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile



Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

