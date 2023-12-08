Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 2nd

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

