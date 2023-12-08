Paul Kim Sells 1,437 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $35,615.75.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

