PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PYPL stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

