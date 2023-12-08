PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,537,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,537,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,116 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,979,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

