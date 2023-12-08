PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

