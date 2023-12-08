Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PRDO stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

