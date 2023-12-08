Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Perion Network by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

