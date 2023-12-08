Peter Cook Acquires 44,308 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook purchased 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,826.09 ($23,063.63).
Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 23rd, Peter Cook purchased 62,020 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$32,870.60 ($21,768.61).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
Santana Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santana Minerals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.