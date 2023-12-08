Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $18.16. Phreesia shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 519,948 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $79,468.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,882.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Phreesia by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.