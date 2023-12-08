PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer Sells 3,600 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$8.40 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.37. The firm has a market cap of C$407.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of C$169.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.7386139 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

