Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

