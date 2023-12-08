Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

