Piper Sandler Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $75.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

