Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

PTEC stock opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5,257.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($8.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.11.

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.