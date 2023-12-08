Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 164,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $363.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.28 and a 200-day moving average of $351.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

