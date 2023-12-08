Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($24.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($18.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($22.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRAX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of PRAX opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Jill Desimone purchased 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 172.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

