Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

