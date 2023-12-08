Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $434,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

