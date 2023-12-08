Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

