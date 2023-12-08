Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $192.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

