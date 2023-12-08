Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $64.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $113,663.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

