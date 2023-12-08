ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 16,718,786 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

