ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 16,718,786 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.