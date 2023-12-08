ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 16,718,786 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
