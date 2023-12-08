Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Proximus Stock Down 2.1 %

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

