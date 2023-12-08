Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

PRPL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $5,524,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $7,727,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

