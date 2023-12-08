Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

