Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equinix, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $810.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $756.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.60. Equinix has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,007. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

