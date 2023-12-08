Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.8 %

CENT stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

