Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

