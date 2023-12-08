Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

