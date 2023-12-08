Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,715,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

