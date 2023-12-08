Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$39.50 to C$41.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.44.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.2 %

About Quebecor

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.15 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

